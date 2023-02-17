McHenry County College opens registration for summer 2023 Kids and College program

McHenry County College will again host its 2023 Kids and College program this summer, offering a variety of classes for students entering first- through ninth-grade.

Campers will have the chance to engage and explore with innovative learning skills that will expand their knowledge in many areas, the college said in a news release. All classes will be held in person at the college in Crystal Lake.

New classes start each week from June 5 through July 27. Most classes are available in one-week sessions from Monday through Thursday or three-day sessions from Tuesday through Thursday.

Participants can choose from morning classes from 9 a.m. to noon, afternoon classes from 1 to 4 p.m., or both. If both are chosen, a supervised lunch period is provided from noon to 1 p.m.

For more information on the Kids and College program, including a detailed list of courses, schedule and pricing, go to mchenry.edu/kidsandcollege.