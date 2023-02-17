February 17, 2023
McHenry County College opens registration for summer 2023 Kids and College program

By Shaw Local News Network
McHenry County College has partnered with the National Inventors Hall of Fame to host Camp Invention during their Kids and College program this summer. The camp will run from July 25-28.

McHenry County College will again host its 2023 Kids and College program this summer, offering a variety of classes for students entering first- through ninth-grade.

Campers will have the chance to engage and explore with innovative learning skills that will expand their knowledge in many areas, the college said in a news release. All classes will be held in person at the college in Crystal Lake.

New classes start each week from June 5 through July 27. Most classes are available in one-week sessions from Monday through Thursday or three-day sessions from Tuesday through Thursday.

Participants can choose from morning classes from 9 a.m. to noon, afternoon classes from 1 to 4 p.m., or both. If both are chosen, a supervised lunch period is provided from noon to 1 p.m.

For more information on the Kids and College program, including a detailed list of courses, schedule and pricing, go to mchenry.edu/kidsandcollege.