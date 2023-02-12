McHenry County College explores civil rights, peace movements and feminism through songs

How civil rights, peace movements and feminism appeared in the songs of artists such as Joni Mitchell, Mary Travers, Joan Baez and Judy Collins is the focus of the latest Experts and Insights educational speaker series offered by McHenry County College.

The presentation, called “Both Sides Now,” will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the college’s Luecht Auditorium. It will be presented by MCC music instructor Pat Gaughan and violin teacher Nancy Maio.

The live musical presentation will use vocals, guitar and fiddle to journey back in time to the 1960s and

’70s, the college said in a news release.

Gaughan teaches World Music and guitar at MCC. She has been teaching through the college’s continuing education department for more than 30 years and as music faculty for 20.

She performs vocals and guitar on the folk music circuit throughout the Midwest with Maio, a fiddler.

Maio is a violin teacher and performs with several local orchestras, including the Racine Symphony, the Festival City Symphony and the Wisconsin Philharmonic. She also is a sought-after Irish step dance competition musician.

The session is free and open to the public. Registration is requested, but walk-ins are welcome.

Go to www.mchenry.edu/experts to register or learn more.