McHenry County College offers free tax preparation help

McHenry County College is hosting free tax assistance and e-filing of federal and state returns for qualified individuals now through April 15 with its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Clinic.

Walk-in hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays in Room A102 at the college, 8900 Route 14 in Crystal Lake. The clinic is closed March 29 and April 1.

Attendees should use the South Entrance, park in Lower Level Parking Lot B and enter Building A through door A6 (the entrance closest to Route 14).

The VITA Clinic prepares tax returns for individuals or households with incomes less than $60,000.

All tax forms will be provided. Participants should bring a valid photo ID for main taxpayers on tax return; Social Security cards or Individual Taxpayer Identification number letters for all family members reported on the tax return; all 2022 earnings statements and other income and expense documents; a copy of last year’s return, if available; and bank account information for direct deposits.

Other documents to bring, if applicable, are tuition statements and expenses, mortgage interest statements, real estate tax bills, self-employed business income and expense reports, brokerage statements, advanced credit money received during 2022; and cancellation of debt or bankruptcy information.

For information, go to mchenry.edu/vita or contact Ann Esarco at vita@mchenry.edu.