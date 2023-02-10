February 10, 2023
202 miles later, Friends of Fox River staffer to share story

By Shaw Local News Network
Jenni Schiavone canoes down the length of the Fox River Sept. 9-18 to support the Friends of the Fox' efforts to preserve and clean up the river; here, Schiavone, out of the frame, takes her two daughters, Greta and Scarlet, along the river between Algonquin and Carpentersville on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

After paddling the entire length of the Fox River last fall, an Algonquin conversationist will share her story this Sunday.

Friends of the Fox River Director of Education Programs Operations Jenni Kempf Schiavone will lead a presentation at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Schweitzer Environmental Center, 16N690 Sleepy Hollow Road in Dundee Township.

Schiavone took the trip in September to mark It’s Our Fox River Day, an annual event designed to celebrate the watershed. Her 202-mile trip included portaging around the river’s 16 dams, crossing one of the most heavily used powerboat recreation areas at the Chain O’Lakes and unplanned camping when necessary.

To attend this presentation, register at friendsofthefoxriver.org/river-trippin-with-jenni.