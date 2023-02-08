Day in the Park to return to Marengo but volunteers needed

The Marengo Park District is asking for community help as it brings back its Fourth of July celebration after a 10-year break, district officials said.

To make a Day in the Park happen, volunteers are needed for the both day and for its steering committee, Park District Director Dan Bertrand said.

Marengo’s Day in the Park is set for 2 to 9 p.m. July 8 at Indian Oaks Park, 825 Indian Oaks Trail.

The event dates to the 1980s, Bertrand said, but he wasn’t sure exactly when it started. “I have seen old newspaper clippings of people who were there when they were young. They are old now.”

Having two new partners presenting Day in the Park – the city of Marengo and the Marengo-Union Chamber of Commerce – helped to restart it now, Park District Board President Marty Mohr said.

“Now is the time to bring it back because we have a vibrant park district and two entities to work with us,” Mohr said.

Community support is needed to make it happen, Bertrand said.

“We are asking organizations, churches, businesses and families to consider volunteering to organize, staff and conduct an activity to help with some aspect of the Day in the Park,” the park district said in a news release.

Ideas for the day include a food and beer vendors, a car show; a run/walk; softball, volleyball and bags tournaments; and food trucks. Those events, and many more ideas they have, will need volunteer and organizers, Bertrand sad.

“They need not so much expertise but willingness to put in the time and organize to put on various actives,” Bertrand said.

The organizers also seek donations to underwrite the cost of fireworks, which had continued even when Day in the Park did not. Currently, the three organizations are splitting the $10,000 price tag.

“We can rally together to support things in the community, and we can make it a great event, each year bigger and better,” he said.

Any group or person interested in volunteering for either the day or the steering committee are asked to contact the Marengo Park District at 815-568-5126 or by email at info@marengoparkdistrict.org.