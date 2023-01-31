McHenry County libraries host Library Lovers Expedition starting Wednesday

McHenry County libraries are encouraging residents to get out and discover what’s available libraries across the county through the Library Lovers Expedition.

The expedition begins Feb. 1 and is open to all residents of the county and surrounding areas. A library card is not required to participate.

Every library in McHenry County offers materials to check out, but their offerings are not limited to books and movies. Visitors participating in the Library Lovers Expedition can play Skee ball, complete scavenger hunts, browse a 100-year-old butterfly collection, and say hello to library fish, according to a news release.

Participants can begin their expedition by registering at any of the 13 participating libraries where they will receive a passport listing the libraries to visit, a bookmark and collectable sticker and ribbon unique to that library.

Participating libraries include the Algonquin, Cary Area, Crystal Lake, Fox River Grove, Harvard Diggins, Huntley Area, McHenry, Johnsburg, Marengo-Union, Nippersink, River East, Wauconda and Woodstock libraries. Libraries may be visited in any order.

Upon completing the expedition, participants will be entered into a drawing to win one of 13 baskets containing gift cards from local McHenry County businesses. The program ends March 31. Gift basket winners will be notified after that date.