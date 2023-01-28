Amid winter storm, McHenry roads are ‘looking pretty bad’

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office was kept busy working on snow-related accidents while the National Weather Service said road conditions were worsening amid a winter storm expected to increase in intensity Saturday evening and into Sunday, dropping an inch of snow per hour.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said there were too many working accidents for it to comment on Saturday afternoon. But the person on the line confirmed deputies had responded to many accidents, such as cars in ditches, stemming from hazardous road conditions.

The sheriff’s office did report on a Saturday afternoon crash in the area of Route 47 and Raycraft Road in Greenwood Township, which is north of Woodstock.

The sheriff’s office had issued a text alert earlier in the day repeating the weather service’s winter storm warning, which said the county could get between four and seven inches of snow.

McHenry is one of four northeast Illinois counties, including Winnebago, Boone and Lake Counties, under a winter storm warning that won’t expire until 3 a.m. Sunday.

The NWS upped its snowfall estimates slightly from Friday as forecasters gained increased confidence that a heavier snow band had formed over northern Illinois and the Illinois-Wisconsin state line, NWS meteorologist Rafal Ogorek said.

“Roads are looking pretty bad in some spots,” Ogorek said. “We’re seeing some decent snowfall. If you have any non-essential travel plans, you might want to consider postponing.”

Among the municipalities included in the warning are Algonquin, Crystal Lake, McHenry, and Woodstock.

The storm warning cautions drivers to “plan on snow covered roads and hazardous travel,” with the heaviest snow rates of one inch per hour taking place in Saturday night.

Winds could also reach 25 mph and lead to patchy, blowing snow, the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.