McHenry County Historical Society to offer $1,000 scholarship

The importance of fair and transparent elections at every level is the focus of the application essay for the McHenry County Historical Society’s Nancy Fike Scholarship.

The annual $1,000 scholarship, named in honor of former McHenry County Historical Society and Museum Administrator Nancy Fike, is open to graduating seniors and first-year college students who have graduated from a McHenry County high school and are planning to study history, education or the social sciences.

Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.0, show proof of community service and write a minimum 500-word essay relevant to McHenry County. The applicant must be accepted to or attending a college or university by May 5.

The essay topic for this year’s scholarship is as follows:

As we approach the 250th anniversary of our independence in 2026, the hallmark of our representative democracy – free and fair elections – has come under recent scrutiny and question. Share your thoughts about the importance of fair and transparent elections at every level and the repercussions should the process be undermined. In other words, what is the importance of free and fair elections to a representative democracy? What should be done to ensure the right to vote? For example, should the Voting Rights Act of 1965 be renewed?

Essays will be judged on content, grammar, historical accuracy, originality and bibliography. In some cases, interviews on the top is advised.

Applications are available online at gothistory.org and must be submitted by April 10.

For information, contact the historical society at 815-923-2267 or info@mchenrycountyhistory.org.