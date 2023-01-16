McHenry County Sheriff’s Office arrests 4 during holiday crackdown

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office arrested four, including two for driving under the influence, during the recent holiday enforcement campaign.

The sheriff’s office joined other state and local law enforcement agencies across the state in an effort to reduce highway fatalities by cracking down on unbuckled motorists and impaired drivers during the holiday season.

During the mobilization, the sheriff’s office arrested two for DUI, one for not having a valid driver’s license and one on an outstanding warrant, according to a news release. It also issued nine tickets for seat belt violations, 101 for speeding, six for improper use of electronic communication devices, and one for the unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver.

This law enforcement mobilization was funded using federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of the nationwide “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns.