Raue Center School for the Arts hires new associate director of education

As the Raue Center School for the Arts continues to grow in Crystal Lake, the nonprofit school recently announced the hiring of Erick Buckley as associate director of education.

Buckley is an actor most recently seen on Broadway in “Motown: The Musical” and has appeared in numerous other productions, both on Broadway and nationally, according to a news release.

“Our educational program continues to grow and attract some of the best talent not only from the community but from across the entire USA,” Raue Center Executive Director Richard Kuranda said in a statement. “From some of the best regional theaters to Broadway, from TV to film, they are enthusiastic about creating a better pre-professional program for our students to flourish and pursue college or a life in the arts.”

Buckley has also been a professor at New York University, New York Film Academy and the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute and was recently the director of education and outreach at The Appalachian Center for the Arts.

For more information about the Raue Center School for the Arts, go to rauecenter.org/education.