Chances to view wild eagles offered Jan. 21 along Fox River in McHenry, Algonquin and Carpentersville

Winter is a perfect time to view eagles in the wild as they congregate to feed near the open waters and dams along the Fox River, the McHenry County Conservation District said in a news release.

An “In Search of Eagles” outdoor event will be held 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at McHenry, Algonquin and Carpentersville dams, as well as the Williams Bay boat launch in Wisconsin.

Representatives will be on hand from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Friends of Hackmatack Wildlife Refuge, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and McHenry County Audubon Society.

Scopes and binoculars will be available for use at each location, along with guided activities for children. This is a free, drop-in event.

For a map of viewing sites, go to bit.ly/EaglesMap2023.