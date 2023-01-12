January 12, 2023
Dundee Library to host preschool, daycare fair

By Shaw Local News Network

Parents and caregivers looking to register children for preschool or daycare can visit Dundee Library’s preschool and daycare fair from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the library, 555 Barrington Ave. in East Dundee.

Representatives from each organization will be available to answer questions. All attendees will be eligible to win a raffle prize.

No registration is necessary to attend this free event.

Preschool or daycare providers interested in hosting a table should contact Heather Ji at hji@frvpld.info or 224-802-2241.

