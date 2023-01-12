Dundee Library to host preschool, daycare fair

Parents and caregivers looking to register children for preschool or daycare can visit Dundee Library’s preschool and daycare fair from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the library, 555 Barrington Ave. in East Dundee.

Representatives from each organization will be available to answer questions. All attendees will be eligible to win a raffle prize.

No registration is necessary to attend this free event.

Preschool or daycare providers interested in hosting a table should contact Heather Ji at hji@frvpld.info or 224-802-2241.