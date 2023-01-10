FaithBridge Interfaith Consortium seeks nominations for annual awards

The FaithBridge Interfaith Consortium is seeking nominations for its annual Judy Engebretson Humanitarian Award and Martin Luther King Jr. Service Award to be presented at its Interfaith Prayer Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Crystal Lake Holiday Inn.

The Engebretson award is presented annually to a person or organization whose actions express Judy Engebretson’s commitment to peace, justice, compassion and mutual understanding, according to a news release. She was a dedicated middle school teacher, world traveler and leader of the Interfaith movement.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Service Award acknowledges and encourages local youth in high school or college who strive in their own ways to bring about Dr. King’s vision of beloved community through compassionate acts and strength of character. The award may be given to an individual or group of students.

Nomination forms and event information can be found at faithbridgeinterfaith.org.