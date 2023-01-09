McHenry County Economic Development Corp. adds new board member

The McHenry County Economic Development Corp. has announced the election of Jonathan Kaman of Zanck, Coen, Wright & Saladin P.C. to its 2023 board of directors.

Kaman attended Drake University Law School in Des Moines, Iowa, to study at its Neal & Bea Smith Legal Clinic, according to a news release. Upon receiving his Illinois law license, he worked for a firm that represented lenders in foreclosure proceedings.

In June 2015, Kaman left that firm to open the Kaman Law Firm P.C., which he later merged into Zanck, Coen, Wright & Saladin. He also is a past member of Leadership Greater McHenry County.

The McHenry County Economic Development Corp. is a nonprofit, private-public business advocacy group comprising business and industry investors from throughout the county.