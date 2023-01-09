January 09, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsFriday Night DriveOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
McHenry County Local News

McHenry County Economic Development Corp. adds new board member

By Shaw Local News Network
Jonathan Kaman

Jonathan Kaman (Provided by Jonathan Kaman)

The McHenry County Economic Development Corp. has announced the election of Jonathan Kaman of Zanck, Coen, Wright & Saladin P.C. to its 2023 board of directors.

Kaman attended Drake University Law School in Des Moines, Iowa, to study at its Neal & Bea Smith Legal Clinic, according to a news release. Upon receiving his Illinois law license, he worked for a firm that represented lenders in foreclosure proceedings.

In June 2015, Kaman left that firm to open the Kaman Law Firm P.C., which he later merged into Zanck, Coen, Wright & Saladin. He also is a past member of Leadership Greater McHenry County.

The McHenry County Economic Development Corp. is a nonprofit, private-public business advocacy group comprising business and industry investors from throughout the county.