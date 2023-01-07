Pace bus expands MCRide dial-a-ride hours

McHenry County and Pace Suburban Bus have expanded the hours MCRide dial-a-ride services are available this year, according to a news release.

As of Jan. 1, MCRide now operates from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily except on major holidays, an expansion paid for using a one-time allocation of $200,000 from Pace, which McHenry County will match, the county said in the release.

The base fare remains $1.50 for seniors or people with disabilities and $3 for all other riders. A 25-cent-per-mile charge is issued after the first 5 miles. Up to two children ages 7 or younger can travel for free with a fee-paying adult rider.

MCRide is available to anyone regardless of age, ability, trip purpose or residency. All MCRide buses are fully wheelchair-accessible. MCRide is funded by federal transit grants administered by the Regional Transportation Authority.

To schedule a ride, users can call the Pace Call Center at 800-451-4599. The general public can reserve a ride up to two days in advance. Adults ages 60 and older and those with disabilities can reserve a ride up to seven days in advance. A minimum of two hours is required to reserve a ride.

For information, visit the MCRide page on McHenry County’s website.