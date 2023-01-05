Friends of the Fox River to present State of the Fox River program

Friends of the Fox River President Gary Swick will present a look at the health of the Fox River Watershed in his annual State of the Fox River program on Sunday.

The event will take place at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Schweitzer Environmental Center, 16N900 Sleepy Hollow Road in West Dundee.

Swick contends that Fox River advocates had a lot to celebrate in 2022 and even more to look forward to in 2023, according to a news release from the Friends of the Fox River. He will examine continuing threats from microplastics, development projects on prime farmlands, ecologically sensitive areas and downtown riverfronts.

The planned format is a Jeopardy-style experience in which a host will provide the answers and the audience will ponder the associated questions.

For more information, contact Administrative Coordinator LuAnne Lewandowski at 630-337-8294.