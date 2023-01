Comcast donated 20 laptops to the McHenry County Workforce Network and its partner social service agencies to help disadvantaged McHenry County residents pursue jobs and career education opportunities.

The donation is part of Project UP, Comcast’s 10-year, $1 billion initiative to advance digital equality, according to a news release. One of the centerpieces of Project UP is Internet Essentials, a low-cost internet adoption program for eligible low-income households.