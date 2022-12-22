As snow begins to fall in McHenry County, avoiding unnecessary travel is recommended

To see a list of closures and cancellations, click here.

For a list of warming centers, click here.

--

Severe winter weather prompted closures across McHenry County on Thursday, as well as emergency responses from public work departments and the purchase of goods needed to hunker down.

Blowing snow is expected to keep traveling hazardous on Friday, plus sub-zero temperatures, which are forecasted to hold into the weekend, could cause water main breaks and possibly render salt useless.

A water main break was how city of McHenry Public Works Department field operations manager Steve Wirch started his Thursday morning.

The break was quickly repaired, Wirch said. He was more concerned about preparing for the coming snow event.

Marengo Public Works Director Rob Lamz said he hoped nobody will have to work on those in this weather, but if it happens, his city is prepared. As of 4:30 p.m., his wish had been granted.

It wasn’t the snow he was overly worried about on Thursday, as expected accumulation totals dropped as the week went on.

“What I am worried about, what will be a bigger issue than the snow, is the way it blow around. That will be an issue,” Wirch said.

The rural parts of the county are always a concern when snow and wind start up, Lamz said. The incoming snow, which is light, could create problems of visibility as high winds whip it around.

That, combined with the snow drifts, which form also because of the wind and light snow, could prove hazardous on rural roads, Lamz said. Marengo workers were seeing snow drift back over roads that were cleared before.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 A snowplow plows and salts South Crystal Lake Road in McHenry as snow falls Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, as a winter storm hits northern Illinois. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Urban areas can prove to be problematic as well, due to high traffic, McHenry County Division of Transportation Maintenance Supervisor Austin Creasy said. Regardless, the department is preaching to people to give other vehicles and the plow trucks space to work.

“Don’t crowd the plow,” Creasy said.

McHenry, too, has a few areas that are more open and rural – where the wind may cause more problems with drifting and visibility – including Bull Valley, Curran and Barreville roads.

Crystal Lake uses a brine-and-salt mixture to treat its urban streets, Director of Public Works Mike Magnuson said. His department uses less of that on the more open and rural areas in an attempt to keep the road dry.

“If we have a lot of blowing and drifting, we try to not get (it) too wet ... and let the snow blow across it,” Magnuson said.

McHenry uses a calcium chloride brine mix to treat its streets for ice. The salt mix – even a chemically treated salt mix – really only works well above zero degrees.

“Below 10 [degrees], it is really slow” to work in melting ice, Wirch said. Having vehicles travel on the salt can help warm it up and get the ice to melt, but that doesn’t mean people should be out in the expected weather either, he added.

“We prefer that people stay in until it is over,” Wirch said.

Lamz said Marengo planned to cut its salt with a brine to help it deal with the conditions better. But there are limits, as the mixture in worsening conditions could freeze to the road, causing accumulation. In some cases, it’s better to just have the snow light and able to blow away than giving it something to latch onto.

Once weather gets below minus 6 degrees, even that isn’t very helpful, Creasy said.

“When you get to this point, it’s either not effective at all or very, very minimal,” Creasy said.

This week, the McHenry Ace Hardware store at 4520 W. Crystal Lake Road was helping those getting ready to bunker down until the weather clears.

Manager Gary Morley said people started coming in on Monday to buy salt, shovels, snow blowers and even a few generators ahead of the storm.

Once the frigid temperatures arrives – it was expected on Thursday night – Morley also expected to see more people concerned about potential freezing pipes in their homes.

“I don’t think the snow totals are going to be as big as what we’re saying. It is the the blowing snow and the severed cold coming. I expected to sell a lot of supplemental heaters,” Morley said.

He recommended residents leave cabinet doors under sinks open and, if they need to, place a space heater outside the cabinet to stave off potential frozen pipes.

Ensuring customers get the right salt product for their sidewalks and driveways also matters, Morley said.

“Buy the right product. There are chemical salts that melt at a much lower temperatures than rock salt. Below zero [degrees], rock salt is not going to melt the ice and snow. But the proper salt, calcium or magnesium chlorate, [will],” Morely said.

Grocery stores are busy too, with shoppers not only buying food for their Christmas dinners, but also stocking up with staples ahead of the storm.

Angelo Ingrao, owner of Angelo’s Fresh Market in McHenry, couldn’t come to the phone when a reporter called.

“The lines are out the door and Angelo will sleep at the store tonight,” said Claudia Demarco, who took the call.