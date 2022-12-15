Salvation Army’s Firefighter Red Kettle Challenge set for Saturday across McHenry County

Crystal Lake, Algonquin, Fox River Grove, Huntley and Woodstock firefighters will be outside local Jewel-Osco grocery stores Saturday, ringing bells to raise money for the Salvation Army.

The fifth annual Firefighter Red Kettle Challenge is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Jewel Food Store locations throughout McHenry County.

Bell ringing is the Salvation Army’s biggest source of income, the organization said in a news release. Locally raised funds stay local to support youth, adult and senior programming, food assistance, school supply assistance, social services, emergency services and homeless prevention year-round.

The program raised more than $200,000 in the red kettles last year, according to the Salvation Army of McHenry County.

Bell ringers are needed through Dec. 24, and those interested can go to registertoring.com or call 815-455-2769 for information.