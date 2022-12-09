Revisit ‘A Christmas Carol’ at McHenry County College’s latest public lecture

McHenry County College’s latest edition of its Experts and Insights series will look at the background and historical impact of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

Ted Hazelgrove and Jim Gould will present “A Christmas Carol Revisited: Scrooge’s Reclamation” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the Luecht Auditorium.

Hazelgrove has taught writing and literature at McHenry County College for 25 years, according to a news release. He received a master’s degree in fine arts from the University of Arizona and has been an aspiring poet for most of his life.

Gould taught in McHenry County College’s philosophy department for 33 years before retiring in 2020. He is the author of more than 40 peer-reviewed articles in philosophy, theology, bioethics, disability studies and high education curriculum, according to the release.

He continues to publish disability studies and serves on the boards of several disability groups and health care committees.

This Experts and Insights lecture is free and open to the public.

Registration is requested at mcc.edu/experts, but walk-ins are welcome.