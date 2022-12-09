First National Bank of Omaha awards $90,000 in grants to McHenry, DeKalb, St. Charles nonprofits

First National Bank of Omaha awarded $90,000 in impact grants to five organizations in northern Illinois in support of education and workforce development, it said in a news release.
These programs include:
- $25,000 to Home of the Sparrow in McHenry for its Supported Employment Program, which assists homeless and housing insecure adults with increasing employable skills, improving job readiness and obtaining employment;
- $20,000 to Family Service Agency of DeKalb for its Community Action Program, which strives to help low-income families achieve and maintain self-sufficiency;
- $10,000 to Literary Volunteers of Fox Valley in St. Charles for programming to help adults read, write, speak and understand English by matching them with trained volunteer tutors;
- $10,000 to The Literary Connection in Elgin to support programming to close the gap in basic skill deficiencies to help low-literate unemployed or underemployed adults participate in job training to move to more fulfilling employment; and
- $25,000 to The Neighbor Project in Aurora to support the Aurora Financial Empowerment Center, which provides free one-on-one professional financial counseling to low and moderate-income households in the community.