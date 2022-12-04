Raue Center for the Arts partners with Kids In Need McHenry County

Raue Center School for the Arts will collect often-overlooked necessities for the nonprofit Kids in Need McHenry County as a part of its production of “A Ghost Tale For Mr. Dickens Jr.”

Kids in Need’s visitation home provides a safe and nurturing environment for children to visit with their biological families, receive therapy or, for caregivers, to receive parent coaching, according to a news release.

Its resource program, Second Bridge, includes a distribution center filled with clothing and supplies for families in need to shop free of charge. It also offers delivery of items, play dates, assistance with birthday parties and more.

The Raue Center on behalf of Kids in Need will accept donations of waterproof winter gloves and underwear in sizes 6 to 14 through Dec 18.

Donations may be dropped off at Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St. in Crystal Lake. Raue Center’s lobby is open to the public from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and one hour before every scheduled performance.

“A Ghost Tale for Mr. Dickens Jr.” is a family-friendly, 55-minute adaptation of the classic story based on the Magic Tree House book series. The show runs Dec. 2 to 4, and tickets start at $10 for students and $25 for adults. RaueNOW members get 30% off.