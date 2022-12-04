McHenry Lions Club awards more than $10,000 to area nonprofits

The McHenry Lions Club recently awarded a total of $10,300 in grants to nonprofits, scholarships and eyeglasses purchases.

The award recipients include Camp Lions, Lions International, McHenry High School Food for Thought Pantry, Fish of McHenry Pantry, Leader Dog for the Blind, Lions of Illinois Foundation, Eversight and Wonder Lake Neighbors Food Pantry, according to a news release.

The funds also were used to provide eyeglasses for local children and adults and to fund scholarships for McHenry High School graduates attending McHenry County College.

For more information on the McHenry Lions Club, contact Gary Peterson at 630-809-7633 or mchenrylionsclub@gmail.com.