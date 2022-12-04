December 04, 2022
Friends of the Fox River to hold annual Nature Arts & Crafts Show

By Shaw Local News Network

Friends of the Fox River will hold its annual Nature Arts & Crafts Show from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Schweitzer Environmental Center, 16N900 Sleepy Hollow Road in West Dundee.

Purchase gifts inspired by nature and crafted by local artists at the center, which becomes a holiday wonderland while the artists and craftspeople gather to show and sell their wares, according to a news release.

The artists will showcase holiday decor, yarn creations, hand-crafted jewelry, baked goods, barnwood signs and more. Friends of the Fox River 2023 wall calendars and fresh evergreen arrangements also will be for sale.

Although most of the event’s participants are local, there also will be a selection of handmade jewelry and artifacts from Uganda in support of the Bwindi Watoto School.

