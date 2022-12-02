McHenry County Conservation District police seek accreditation

As the McHenry County Conservation District Police Department pursues accreditation through the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program, assessors visit the department on Sunday to conduct inspections, review files and meet with district leaders.

The assessors will also accompany police on their regular patrols and develop an on-site report, the conservation district said in a news release.

As part of the evaluation process, the public is also invited to voice its opinion about the conservation district police by email to ileap@macombpolice.com or by calling 815-338-6223, ext. 1218, from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday to speak directly to the assessor.

During the evaluation process, assessors will take a look at the organization’s policies and practices to ensure legislative compliance and that the organization is meeting or exceeding industry and best practice standards, the release states.

Once the on-site visit is complete, the assessor’s report is sent to the ILEAP council to discuss the findings and vote to on whether the department has met the standards for accreditation.