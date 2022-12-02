Jane Lynch returns to Crystal Lake’s Raue Center for ‘A Swingin’ Little Christmas’

The Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake will host “A Swingin’ Little Christmas! Live in Concert” starring Jane Lynch for two shows at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11.

In addition to Lynch, an Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress, the show will feature a comically kitsch throwback to the old World War II USO canteen and 1960s Christmas specials, which will be performed by Kate Flannery of “The Office” and “Glee” vocal arranger Tim Davis, according to a news release.

“A Swingin’ Little Christmas” seeks to celebrate the album of the same name with arrangements of Christmas classics and original songs, according to the release.

Tickets start at $50 for the public and $35 for RaueNOW members. They may be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the box office at 815-356-9212 and at 26 N. Williams St. in Crystal Lake.