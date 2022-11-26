Emmy nominee to speak at Pioneer Center’s Holiday Inspiration Luncheon

An Emmy Award nominated reporter and a disability rights activist will speak at the 16th annual Holiday Inspiration Luncheon hosted by Pioneer Center for Human Services.

The event, which will take place Dec. 2, raises money for the Pioneer Center for Human Services, a nonprofit providing programs for people with developmental disabilities, behavioral health services and housing needs in McHenry County.

Emmy Award nominated reporter Dana Rebik of WGN News and disability rights activist and motivational speaker Kevin Sullivan will tell the story of how their paths crossed and the resulting change for people with developmental disabilities, according to a news release.

Doors open at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 2 at the Holiday Inn, 800 S. Route 31 in Crystal Lake, and the event starts at 11 a.m.

The luncheon will include a plated meal and an opportunity to win raffle prizes, holiday gift baskets, and silent auction items. Raffle tickets can be purchase online or in person at the event for $20 per ticket or $100 for six tickets. Winners need not be present to win.

Event tickets are $60 each or $400 for a table reservation of eight or $500 for 10. Tickets can be purchased at pioneercenter.org/events.