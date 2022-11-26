Be a Santa to a Senior collects gifts for Crystal Lake-area residents

Home Instead’s Be a Santa to a Senior program seeks to collect gifts for 400 older adults in the Crystal Lake area, the company said.

This is the fifth year of the program in the area, according to a news release.

To participate, check out the Be a Santa to a Senior trees or displays at four locations around the area: Cary-Grove Performing Arts Center, 21 Jandus Road in Cary; Martin Chevrolet, 5220 Route 14 in Crystal Lake; Tropical Smoothie, 5006 Route 14, Unit D, in Crystal Lake; and XP Performance & Coaching, 2600 Crystal Lake Road in Cary.

Ornaments featuring the name and desired gift of an older adult will be on display, and shoppers can buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped to the location with the ornament attached. Ornaments will be available through Dec. 19.

Members of the community also can view Amazon Wish Lists for local seniors. A personalized greeting can be included with the gift, which can be shipped directly to the Crystal Lake Home Instead office, located at 241 Commerce Drive, Suite 200. All gifts will be wrapped and delivered to local older adults in time for the holidays.

For more information about Be a Santa to a Senior, visit beasantatoasenior.com or call 847-318-3811. To learn more about helping older adults in Crystal Lake, visit imreadytocare.com.