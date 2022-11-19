Ride for Student Success raises $2,100 for McHenry County College scholarships

A fundraiser organized by McHenry County College employee Russ Shafer recently raised $2,100 for student scholarships.

Shafer, who has worked as an electrician at MCC for more than 10 years, recently rallied his motorcycle club to organize the Ride for Student Success in partnership with the Friends of McHenry County College Foundation.

The motorcycle club, Iron Seven, is a nonprofit group that has been riding together for about six years. About 90 people took off from MCC for the fundraising ride July 30.

Stops including Kip and Deb’s in Sharon, Wisconsin; Boxcars in Clinton, Wisconsin; and Hoops in Hebron. Food and drink specials were offered at every stop, and a live band performed at Hoops.

The event raised $2,100 in total and funded four scholarships – three for the college’s motorcycle technician training program and one for the arts.

For more on scholarships available at MCC, go to mchenry.edu/scholarships.