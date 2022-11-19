November 19, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsFriday Night DriveOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
McHenry County Local News

Ride for Student Success raises $2,100 for McHenry County College scholarships

By Shaw Local News Network
Russ Shafer, who has worked as an electrician at MCC for over 10 years, recently rallied his motorcycle club to organize the “Ride for Student Success” in partnership with the Friends of MCC Foundation.

Russ Shafer, who has worked as an electrician at McHenry County College for over 10 years, recently rallied his motorcycle club to organize the Ride for Student Success in partnership with the Friends of MCC Foundation. (Provided by McHenry County College)

A fundraiser organized by McHenry County College employee Russ Shafer recently raised $2,100 for student scholarships.

Shafer, who has worked as an electrician at MCC for more than 10 years, recently rallied his motorcycle club to organize the Ride for Student Success in partnership with the Friends of McHenry County College Foundation.

The motorcycle club, Iron Seven, is a nonprofit group that has been riding together for about six years. About 90 people took off from MCC for the fundraising ride July 30.

Stops including Kip and Deb’s in Sharon, Wisconsin; Boxcars in Clinton, Wisconsin; and Hoops in Hebron. Food and drink specials were offered at every stop, and a live band performed at Hoops.

The event raised $2,100 in total and funded four scholarships – three for the college’s motorcycle technician training program and one for the arts.

For more on scholarships available at MCC, go to mchenry.edu/scholarships.