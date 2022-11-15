Friends of McHenry County College Foundation to hold Day of Giving

The Friends of McHenry County College Foundation’s annual Day of Giving will take place on Thursday.

During this college-wide day of philanthropy, alumni, faculty, staff, students, parents, friends and the community are encouraged to donate to support the Student Success Fund at the college.

The fund helps MCC students with financial support to handle unexpected emergency expenses, such as medical bills, essential vehicle repair, technology needs or utility bills, according to a news release. Through this fund, the college aims to improve retention when unforeseen circumstances may impact a student’s ability to stay in college and complete their educational goals.

The foundation has awarded more than $46,500 from the Student Success Fund so far this year, the release states. More than $152,000 in emergency funding has been awarded to students since the fund’s inception in 2017.

Donations to the foundation are tax deductible and all proceeds go directly to helping students. They can be made at mchenry.edu/giving or by calling 815-455-8721.

For information about the Friends of MCC Foundation, go to mchenry.edu/supportmcc.