Adopt-a-grandparent holiday gift program continues in McHenry County

Residents at Lutheran Social Services of Illinois’ Gable Point Senior Housing will gather for a shared meal this Saturday, the first such gathering since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meal is part of Crystal Lake-based Fisher Outreach Group’s annual adopt-a-grandparent program, a giving program focused on older low-income and veteran residents of McHenry County, according to a news release.

Through the program, each participant gets the opportunity to make a list of items they either need or want and may not have the financial ability to purchase for themselves. Donors can then buy the requested items.

Last year’s program reached more than 450 people, according to the release.

Items can be found at fisheroutreachgroup.com or facebook.com/FisherOutreachGroup and should be purchased by Dec. 8.

Items can also be purchased through the group’s Amazon wish list. When checking out, the group’s shipping address, which is preset, should be selected or the donor can choose to have the item delivered to themselves to be dropped off at the office, 8600 Route 14, Suite 106A, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays or 8 a.m. to noon Fridays.