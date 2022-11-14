McHenry County College to explore international politics in next Experts and Insights lecture

McHenry County College’s next Experts and Insights educational speaker series will delve into how a changing international political landscape can affect McHenry County on a local level.

The event – “Rival Politics: China and Iran” – will take place 6 p.m. Thursday and feature political science instructor Ribhi Salhi.

Salhi is a faculty member in the college’s political science department, according to a news release. Since starting with the college in 2008, he has taught classes in comparative government, international relations, U.S. foreign policy, international terrorism and U.S. government.

He received his doctorate in public policies and administration from Walden University, a master’s degree in political science from Northern Illinois University and a master’s in international relations from Roosevelt University.

This session is free and open to the public. Registration is requested, but walk-ins are welcome. Those interested can register and learn more at mchenry.edu/experts.