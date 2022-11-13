McHenry County College hosts 12th annual manufacturing breakfast

More than 170 local manufacturers, educators and community partners attended a networking breakfast at McHenry County College in October.

The 12th annual event featured resource tables, college updates and a panel discussion on the timely topic of organizational culture, according to a news release. A groundbreaking ceremony for the college’s new Foglia Center for Advanced Technology and Innovation immediately followed the breakfast event.

The panel discussion focused on reimagining organizational culture in manufacturing, and featured speakers included leaders from Antunes, Jessup Manufacturing Co. and Joule Technologies, according to the release.

Representatives from the Manufacturing Pathways Consortium – a group of more than 200 local manufacturers, educators and community partners focused on manufacturing workforce development in and around McHenry County – hosted an interactive lounge for current members and interested individuals wanting to learn more.

On Oct. 21, participants were invited to reconvene for four virtual breakout sessions that covered the topics of virtual and augmented reality in training, industrial maintenance and automation, team leads and supervisory roles, welding and fabrication.