Nature of Hackmatack Art Show on display through Nov. 17

An art show featuring works from local artists ages 4 to 94 will be on display at The Dole, 401 Country Club Road in Crystal Lake, through Nov. 17.

The art show celebrates the 10th anniversary of Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge, which was established in McHenry County and Walworth County, Wisconsin, on Nov. 6, 2012, according to a news release.

The art show features over 100 pieces of art, including paintings, glasswork, poems, multimedia works, fabric art, drawings, metalwork and weavings, all inspired by the nature of the region where the Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge is located.

Members of the public can visit the free show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in the Dole and Sage galleries.

For more information about Friends of Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge, go to hackmatacknwr.org.