McHenry County to host free single-day paint recycling event Saturday

The McHenry County Department of Health will host a single-day paint recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot of the McHenry County Government Administration Building, 667 Ware Road in Woodstock.

This free event, hosted by the health department in partnership with EarthPaint, is for residential use only and is limited to 15 cans per attendee. Latex paint, latex/water-based stains, oil-based paint and oil-based stains up to one gallon in size will be accepted.

Capacity is limited, so all attendees must pre-register at mchenrycountyscheduling.as.me/Paintrecycling to attend during their 15-minute time slot. Those without internet access can call 815-334-4585 to register.

During registration, participants will need to provide the number and size of the paint containers to be recycled. The pre-registration form will close once capacity for the event has been met.

All paint and stains must be in their original containers. No spray or aerosol paint products, varnish or water sealant products, solvents, chemicals, driveway sealer or roofing products will be accepted. No other types of recyclable materials or waste will be collected at this event.