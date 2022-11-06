McHenry County to review Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan

McHenry County governments and public safety agencies will conduct their annual review of the county Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan next starting with an Emergency Management Agency meeting at 1:45 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Mental Health Board Building, 620 Dakota St. in Crystal Lake.

The plan exists to assess natural and manmade hazards that may affect local communities and to identify strategies to reduce their impact, the county said in a news release. Having a mitigation plan allows local governments to be eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to help cover mitigation measures to lessen the risk of loss of life and property from future disasters.

The meeting agenda can be reviewed bit.ly/HazardMitigationAgenda and the current version of the plan can be found bit.ly/McHenryCountyHazardPlan. While the plan is reviewed annually, it is rewritten every five years.