Common Ground event to help connect McHenry County landowners, farmers

McHenry County area farmers and landowners are invited to attend the fourth annual Common Ground from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at Soulful Prairies in Woodstock.

The gathering, organized by the Land Conservancy of McHenry County, seeks to provide an opportunity for farmers and landowners to tell the story of their experiences in navigating land access and ownership.

Guests will include farmers Sylvia Abel-Caines of Garlic eScape Farm, Claire Flavin Hodge of Sunfleck Farm, Katie Kelley of Terra Vitae and landowner Linda Bruce of Soulful Prairies.

There will be time for networking in a relaxed, casual atmosphere with locally brewed beer and refreshments. Local and regional organizations will be in house to talk about their programs, services and resources for accessing farmland.

Registration for the event is $10 per person.

To RSVP, go to learngrowconnect.org/commonground or call Linda Balek at 815-337-9502, Ext. 102.