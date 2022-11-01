College financial aid information sessions to be held in East Dundee

The Fox River Valley Public Library District will host a free financial aid information session for local students and families in cooperation with state Rep. Suzanne Ness and the Illinois Student Assistance Commission.

Two sessions will be available Monday, Nov. 7, the first in English from 6 to 7 p.m. and the second in Spanish from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. at the library district meeting room, 555 Barrington Ave. in East Dundee.

The session will provide information on how financial aid works, how to apply, different types of financial aid and how to determine if a student is eligible to receive financial aid.

Registration is required to attend this free event.

To register for the English session, go to frvpld.info/financial-aid-process-0. To register for the Spanish session, go to frvpld.info/financial-aid-process-spanish-presentation.