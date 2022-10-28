McHenry County puts updates to building codes on 30-day review

Minor updates to McHenry County’s building and residential codes are up for 30-day review, the The McHenry County Department of Planning and Development said in a news release.

The county is in the process of adopting the most recent versions of the International Building Code, the International Residential Code and other established construction codes, with minor amendments to fit with the county’s Unified Development Ordinance and the Stormwater Management Ordinance.

The County Board put the proposed ordinance changes on 30-day review at its Oct. 18 meeting. Many of the codes date back to 2015 or earlier and will be replaced by the updated 2021 versions.

The most notable change is the adoption of the International Swimming Pool and Spa Code, which provides a modern set of regulations and safety provisions for pool installers and property owners, the release states. Currently, McHenry County’s regulations governing pools are listed in the McHenry County Department of Health nuisance ordinance.

The board will vote on the proposed changes at its Nov. 15 meeting. People who wish to comment on them may do so by emailing plandev@mchenrycountyil.gov or calling the Planning and Development Department at 815-334-4560.

People may also submit public comment at the County Board Planning Meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and the County Board Committee of the Whole at 9 a.m. Nov. 10. Both meetings will be held at the County Administration Building, 667 Ware Road in Woodstock.