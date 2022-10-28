McHenry County College to host agroforestry workshop

McHenry County College’s Center for Agrarian Learning will host a workshop on agroforestry and perennial crops form 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Room A229.

Representatives from the Savanna Institute, a nonprofit that works to promote the development of agroforestry in the Midwest, will provide an overview of the practice and discuss promising perennial crops for the area. These include hazelnuts, chestnuts, elderberry, aronia and black currants.

“Farmers who practice agroforestry integrate trees, perennial crops, and animals together in farming systems in ways that benefit each species, creating exceptionally productive farm ecosystems,” Center for Agrarian Learning Director Sheri Doyel said in a news release. “Agroforestry helps farmers regenerate soil, capture carbon, filter water, shelter livestock and wildlife and grow healthy local food.”

The session will also cover the agronomics, marketing and propagation protocols for each crop. Participants will take home chestnut seeds and supplies for growing their own trees.

The session will be presented by Community Agroforester Kaitie Adams and Value Chain Development Manager Bill Davison. The session costs $25 to attend with lunch included.

To register and learn more about all upcoming presentations, go to mchenry.edu/events/agriculture-events.