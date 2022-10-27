October 27, 2022
McHenry County Local News

Fox Lake police officer honored for saving high school student from choking

By Daily Herald report
Police officer Jonathan Cawley was presented with the village of Fox Lake’s Lifesaving Award at the Oct. 11, 2022, village board meeting.

The village of Fox Lake honored police officer Jonathan Cawley for helping save a Grant High School student’s life last month.

According to a post shared by the village on social media Wednesday, Cawley works as a school resource officer at the Fox Lake school.

On Sept. 28, a student in the school’s cafeteria began choking. Cawley spotted the commotion, ran to take charge of the situation and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

In recognition of his action, Cawley was presented with the village’s Lifesaving Award at the Oct. 11 village board meeting.

