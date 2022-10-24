Horror film host Svengoolie to meet fans Saturday at Volo Museum

Rich Koz, also known as horror film host Svengoolie, will meet Volo Museum visitors from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.

There will be no extra fee to attend the meet-and-greet. A professional photographer will be one hand to capture fan interactions with an album to be posted to the museum’s Facebook page.

Koz took over for the classic Chicago-based horror film host’s originator Jerry Bishop in the late 1970s as “Son of Svengoolie,” a stint that ended in 1986, according to a news release. When Koz approached Bishop about reviving the program in 1995, Bishop told Koz he was “all grown up, just be Svengoolie.” Almost three decades later, Koz is still at it.

The museum also will host performances by the Wizard of Sorts Edd Fairman and the Great Boodini as Captain Pumpkinface during the pre-Halloween weekend.

Volo Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $19.95 for adults, $17.95 for seniors, $16.95 for military members and $12.95 for children 5 to 12. Children 4 and younger are free.

For information, go to volofun.com or call 815-385-3644.