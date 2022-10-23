McHenry County flood rating results in 20% insurance discount

Residents and business owners in unincorporated areas of McHenry County will see their flood insurance premiums decrease by 20% from the standard rates, the county said, crediting its flood plain management efforts.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency raised McHenry County’s rating in the National Flood Insurance Program Community Rating System to Class 6, according to a news release. The increase, which took effect Oct. 1, translates to a significant discount for most flood insurance premiums, the county said.

McHenry County’s flood plain management initiatives allow it to participate in the National Flood Insurance Program, which qualifies property owners to obtain flood insurance.

Most homeowners’ insurance policies do not cover flood damage, so flood insurance is vital to property owners in flood-prone locations, the county said. Flood insurance can be acquired by anyone, not just those who live in a flood-prone area or a FEMA-mapped flood hazard area.

The 20% discount that just took effect equates to almost a $120,000 in savings across all policies, according to the news release. The greater a government’s investment in reducing flood risk, the greater the insurance savings.