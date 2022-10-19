McHenry church to host online forum on SAFE-T Act, bail reform

Tree of Life Unitarian Universalist Congregation in McHenry will hold an online forum Saturday to discuss the pretrial bond provisions of the SAFE-T Act.

The event is being held in partnership with the UU Prison Ministry of Illinois and the Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice, who argue that pre-trial detention for the inability to post a cash bail is a de facto punishment for being poor and that judges will still have the power to detain people who pose a danger to others, according to a news release.

Tree of Life Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5603 Bull Valley Road in McHenry will hold an online forum to discuss the truth about the Pretrial Fairness provisions of the SAFE-T Act at 5 p.m. Saturday, October 22 on Zoom. (Provided by Tree of Life Unitarian Universalist Congregation)

Sarah Staudt, director of policy for the Chicago Appleseed Center for Fair Courts, will make a presentation and answer questions as part of Saturday’s event. Staudt leads program work focused on electronic detention, abolishing overly punitive sentencing systems and promoting court system efficiency, fairness and accountability.

The free forum will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, on Zoom at bit.ly/TreeLifeForum.

For more information, go to Tree of Life UU on Facebook or contact Tree of Life Social Justice Chair Patrick Murfin at 815-814-5645.