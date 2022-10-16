McHenry County tire recycling event set for Oct. 22 in Woodstock

The McHenry County Department of Health is sponsoring a free tire recycling event for registered McHenry County residents later this month.

Participants can drop off passenger-sized and light truck-sized tires to be recycled by Liberty Tire Recycling between 9 a.m. and noon Oct. 22 at the McHenry County Division of Transportation, 16111 Nelson Road in Woodstock.

Only McHenry County residents are eligible, and registration is required. It can be completed online at mchenrycountyscheduling.as.me/tires2022, or those without internet access can register by calling 815-334-4585.

A maximum of 25 tires per household will be accepted. Tires must be removed from the metal rim and free of water, mud and other debris.

No other types of recyclable materials or waste will be collected during the Oct. 22 event.

Those who are unable to make the event but need to recycle tires are encouraged to look for locations that accept tires in the 2022 McHenry County Green Guide, which can be found on the county’s website at mchenrycountyil.gov.