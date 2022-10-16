McHenry County College’s next Experts and Insights lecture to focus on data

McHenry County College’s latest entry in its Experts and Insights educational speaker series, “Using Data to Understand Our World,” will be presented by math instructors Laura Middaugh and Mark Carlson.

The session, set for 6 p.m. Oct. 20, will delve into how attendees can use data to be more discerning about information presented in the media and how statistics can help with other important life events, such as making medical decisions.

Middaugh has taught at McHenry County College for 22 years. She teaches a variety of math classes but specializes in statistics. Karlson has been teaching math at MCC since 2016.

The session is free and open to the public.

Registration is requested at mchenry.edu/experts, but walk-ins are welcome.