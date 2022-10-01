Tree of Life, Life4Lali to offer free naloxone training and kits

Tree of Life Unitarian Universalist Congregation and Live4Lali will provide free naloxone kits and training at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the church, 5603 W. Bull Valley Road in McHenry.

Live4Lali is an organization that works to reduce stigma and prevent substance use disorder among individuals, families and communities. Kits of emergency naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, can administer a lifesaving jolt to revive those in an overdose crisis.

The program and kits are free and open to the public. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.

For information, visit the Tree of Life’s Facebook event or contact Patrick Murfin at 815-814-5645 or pmurfin@sbcglobal.net or Alex Mathiesen at alex@live4lali.org.