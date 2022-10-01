McHenry County College governing board seeks new trustee to fill vacancy

McHenry County College Trustee Diane Evertsen stepped down from the college’s governing board.

The Board of Trustees is looking for applicants to fill the vacancy. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of McHenry County College District 528 and at least 18 years old in order to qualify.

A resume and cover letter can be submitted via email to dshallo@mchenry.edu or via mail to McHenry County College, Office of the President, ATTN: Denisa Shallo, 8900 Route 14, Crystal Lake, IL 60012-2738.

Only complete materials received by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, will be considered.