Pulitzer Prize, National Book Award finalist to visit Woodstock

Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award finalist Rebecca Makkai will appear at the Woodstock Opera House to open the Woodstock Fine Arts Association’s annual Creative Living Speaker Series.

Makkai wrote “The Great Believers,” which has been praised by critics as a dazzling novel of friendship and redemption in the face of tragedy and loss, according to a news release from the Woodstock Fine Arts Association.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 20.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at woodstockoperahouse.com or by calling the Opera House box office at 815-338-5300.

The Creative Living Speaker Series has been produced by the Woodstock Fine Arts Association since 1964 and is now in its 59th season. Attendees are invited for coffee and conversation at Stage Left Cafe beginning at 9 a.m.