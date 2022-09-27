Lake County prosecutor joins McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office

The McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office hired a former Lake County prosecutor in its criminal division.

John Warren joined the office on Sept. 19 as an assistant state’s attorney, according to a news release.

For the last year, Warren worked at the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office as an assistant state’s attorney, where he handled cases in the traffic and misdemeanor courtroom.

He also worked in the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office as a legal intern during breaks while attending law school at Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law in Dallas, Texas, according to the release.

Before getting his law degree, he was a patrol officer for the Marengo Police Department.